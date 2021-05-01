YPG/PKK hires lobbying firm in Washington

WASHINGTON

The Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, YPG, has hired its first lobbyist in the US capital of Washington, DC.

According to a report by the Foreign Lobby website, YPG/PKK signed an agreement with the Jim Dornan Strategies lobbying firm effective April 30.

The company is owned by Jim Dornan, who the report said is a longtime Republican campaign operative and former congressional staffer.

It aims to lobby “US/KDF (Kurdish Defense Forces) cooperation regarding ISIS,” according to the report. The client is registered as “​Kurdish Defense Forces/YPG SDF” based in Al Hasakah, Syria.

US support for PKK affiliates in Syria has long strained relations with Turkey. Ankara says a NATO ally cannot back a terror group fighting against another ally.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.