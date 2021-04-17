YPG/PKK terror suspect nabbed in southeastern Turkey

GAZIANTEP, Turkey

Turkish security forces on Thursday arrested a YPG/PKK terror suspect in southeastern Turkey, a security source said.

Local gendarmerie teams in Gaziantep province launched an operation to nab the suspect, who illegally entered Turkey and was found to be operating for the terror group, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Identified only by the initials J.H., the Syrian national was arrested in the Sahinbey district, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants. YPG is its Syrian branch.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin​​​​​​​ in Ankara