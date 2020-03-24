YPG/PKK terrorist ammunition seized in eastern Turkey

HAKKARI/BITLIS, Turkey

Turkish security forces seized ammunition belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group during anti-terrorist operations in eastern Turkey, local officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip, the provincial gendarmerie command seized a total of 60 kilograms (over 132 pounds) of improvised explosives in the Bitlis province, the governorship said in a statement.

The explosives were later destroyed at the direction of the public prosecutor, the statement added.

Separately, the provincial gendarmerie command carried out search and sweep activities in the southeastern Hakkari province, the governorship said in a statement.

A stinger missile, two hand grenades, an AK-47 rifle, and its 28 cartridges were seized in Bitlis’ Semdinli district, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar