YPG/PKK terrorists kill 2 civilians in northern Syria

RAQQA, Syria

Two civilians were killed by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria’s northern Raqqa province on Saturday for resisting to close their shops, local sources said.

The terrorist group has declared a 12-day curfew in areas it occupied in the province due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the sources, YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on shopkeepers in a village in eastern Raqqa to force them to close their shops.

Clashes erupted as shopkeepers refused to obey the orders, with YPG/PKK terrorists opening fire, killing two civilians and injuring two others. A terrorist was also killed.

Tension remains high in the area.