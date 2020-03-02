Yuan jumps to 3-week high on rising Fed cut expectations

SHANGHAI, March 2 – China’s yuan jumped to a near three-week high against the dollar on Monday, underpinned by rising bets the U.S. central bank will cut rates this month to protect its economy from the coronavirus outbreak. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the central bank will “act as appropriate” to support the economy in the face of risks posed by the coronavirus epidemic, though he said the economy remains in good shape overall. While virus cases have stabilised in China, infections have been rapidly spreading elsewhere. China’s central Hubei province, the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, reported less than 200 cases of new infections on Monday for the first time since January. “Rising expectations for a Fed rate cut and an improved domestic situation (in containing the virus) all supported the yuan,” said a trader at a Chinese bank. The onshore yuan opened at 6.9761 per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.9633 at one point, the strongest since Feb. 12. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.9811 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0066, and the strongest since Feb. 17. As of midday, the spot rate was changing hands at 6.9702 per dollar, 208 pips firmer than the previous late session close. China’s forwards market also rose to reflect the rally in U.S. Treasuries, with one-year dollar/yuan swap points surging to 630 points, the highest level since Jan. 20. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho bank in Hong Kong, said the virus epidemic has prompted global easing expectations which pushed up yuan forwards. “China’s interest rate levels remained high, so such expectations pushed forward points higher. But no matter that China cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) or interest rates … the pace of easing in China is unlikely to exceed that of the United States,” Cheng said. Several currency traders also noted that rises in long-end swap points were also driven by stop-loss orders, apart from U.S. monetary easing expectations. “Many market participants rushed to liquidate to trim their losses in the morning,” said a second trader at a Chinese bank, attributing the move to sharp declines in U.S. yields on Friday night and no move by the PBOC to loosen over the weekend. Markets were widely expecting the central bank to lower the amount of cash banks must hold on reserves after poor February economic data. Factory activity in China contracted at the fastest pace ever in February, even worse than during the global financial crisis, highlighting the colossal damage from the coronavirus outbreak on the world’s second-largest economy, both official and private surveys showed. As of midday, the global dollar index eased to 97.93 from the previous close of 98.132. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.9729 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.9811 7.0066 0.37% Spot yuan 6.9702 6.991 0.30% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.10% Spot change since 2005 18.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 93.68 93.62 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 97.93 98.132 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.9729 -0.04% * Offshore 7.0375 -0.80% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)