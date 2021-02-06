Yuan scores team-high as Shanxi edges Nanjing in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Yuan Shuai scored a team-high 22 points in a neck and neck game as the Shanxi Loongs edged the Nanjing Monkey Kings 94-92 in the CBA here on Saturday.

With 1:31 left, Shanxi led by five points before Yang Zhe made a tough 3-pointer to help Nanjing stay in the game. Yuan tried to answer but missed a shot outside the arc, while Yang committed a turnover to give possession back to Shanxi.

Nanjing had the chance to win the game after they forced a 24 seconds violation, but Yang missed the crucial three-pointer as time expired.

Eric Moreland scored 16, shooting seven of nine, for Shangxi.

Sean Hill had a game-high 26 points, and Arnett Moultrie contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for Nanjing.

“Our players were confident to take the win. But we had a bad fourth quarter, which we need to improve in the future,” Shanxi head coach Ding Wei said. Enditem