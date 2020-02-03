Yuan slips to 2-week low on virus jitters, set for…

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 – The yuan eased to a two-week low against the dollar on Thursday, hit by worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus that has forced China to lock down a city of 11 million people. Fears the outbreak could rapidly worsen put the Chinese currency on course for its first weekly loss in five, and its worst since August in the holiday-shortened Lunar New Year week. China is putting a transport lockdown on the city of Wuhan, which is considered the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people, as health authorities around the world work to prevent a global pandemic. Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.9100 per dollar and weakened to a low of 6.9260 at one point in morning trade, the softest level since Jan. 10. As of midday, the spot rate was changing hands at 6.9195, 109 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lose 0.85% to the dollar for the week. Chinese markets will be closed from Friday for the week-long new year holiday. Trading will resume on Jan. 31. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said the lockdown of Wuhan signalled that the actual situation “might be more severe than expected and could cause panic mood in the market”. “In this sense, market participants will likely re-assess the negative impact of the virus outbreak to the Chinese economy, posing downside risk to the RMB,” he said in a note. Cheung added that the disruption to the consumer sector from the outbreak could hurt the broad economy given consumption is a key driver of China’s economic growth. Several onshore traders said they had liquidated all of their positions ahead of the holiday to avoid fluctuations in global markets during the period. A trader at a Chinese bank said the yuan’s post-holiday movement was likely to be affected by the virus situation. Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, noted that capital inflows are expected to return after the holiday, when markets switch their focus back to the Sino-U.S. Phase 1 trade deal. The signing of the deal last week “marked a modest but promising start to lower U.S.-China trade tensions,” he said in a note. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8876 per dollar, 23 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8853. Separately, currency market reaction was largely muted after the PBOC kept the interest rate on its targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) unchanged on Thursday, confounding expectations for a cut. The global dollar index rose to 97.546 at midday from the previous close of 97.527. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.92 per dollar as of midday. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.8876 6.8853 -0.03% Spot yuan 6.9195 6.9086 -0.16% Divergence from 0.46% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.63% Spot change since 2005 19.61% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 93.2 93.43 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 97.546 97.527 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.92 -0.01% * Offshore 6.977 -1.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)