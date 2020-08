GUAZHOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The Yulin caves are widely known as the sister of Dunhuang’s world-famous Mogao Grottoes.

The caves are located in the Yulin River valley in northwest China’s Gansu Province and have been under the state protection since 1961. Forty-three caves are preserved, housing about 5,000 square meters of murals and more than 270 painted sculptures.