Yum Brands quarterly same-store miss as Pizza Hut weighs

Feb 6 – Yum Brands Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales growth, hurt by poor performance of its Pizza Hut chain, which is struggling to grow in a market dominated by food delivery services.

The parent company of fast-food chains KFC and Taco Bell said sales at restaurants open at least a year rose 2%. Analysts were expecting a rise of 2.26%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $488 million, or $1.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $334 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)