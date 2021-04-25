Yunnan’s Ruili downgrades COVID-19 risk level in seven areas

KUNMING, April 24 (Xinhua) — Ruili, a border city in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has brought down the number of areas classified as high or medium-risk for COVID-19 transmission on Saturday.

Starting from 7 p.m. Saturday, the COVID-19 risk level of the resident groups of Xianke alley and Guangming alley, was downgraded from high to medium. Authorities have also decided to lower the risk level of COVID-19 transmission in six other areas from medium to low, the city’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters said.

Dozens of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ruili since March 30. Local authorities launched several rounds of citywide COVID-19 testing to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Friday, 58 confirmed cases, including 10 imported ones, as well as 12 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province. Enditem