Yunnan’s Ruili lifts home quarantine in low-risk areas

KUNMING, April 26 (Xinhua) — Ruili, a border city in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has lifted home quarantine in its low-risk areas starting from 8 p.m. Monday, the city’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters said.

According to the headquarters notice, residents in low-risk areas can leave the city with a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours. All high and medium-risk areas, closed-off management areas in communities, and quarantine venues will continue to strictly implement the current prevention and control measures.

Public transport can resume operations, and areas that provide public services, farmers’ markets, hotels, and barbershops can reopen with strict prevention measures.

Other places like jewelry and jade trading venues, cinemas and internet cafes will remain closed, according to the notice.

Dozens of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ruili since March 30. Local authorities launched several rounds of citywide COVID-19 testing to curb the spread of the virus. Enditem