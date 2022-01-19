Yvette Mimieux, who starred in the films “Time Machine” and “Where the Boys Are,” has died at the age of 80.

Yvette Mimieux, star of ‘Time Machine,’ ‘Where the Boys Are,’ and other films, died at the age of 80.

AP Film Writer JAKE COYLE

Yvette Mimieux, the blond and blue-eyed 1960s film star of “Where the Boys Are,” “The Time Machine,” and “Light in the Piazza,” has died, according to the Associated Press.

She had reached the age of eighty.

Mimieux died in her sleep of natural causes overnight Monday evening at her home in Los Angeles, according to Michelle Bega, a family spokeswoman.

Mimieux played Weena, a member of the peaceful, blond-haired Eloi people in the year 800,000 who is unaware that they are being bred as food by the underground Morlocks, in the 1960s film “The Time Machine,” based on HG Wells’ 1895 novel.

Mimieux rose to fame in the 1960s as a result of that role and others that followed.

In the same year, she starred as one of four college students on spring break in Florida in the MGM teen film “Where the Boys Are.”

Her character walks despondently into traffic after being sexually assaulted in a motel.

In 1979, she told the Washington Post, “I suppose I had a soulful quality.”

“I was frequently cast in the’sensitive’ role of a wounded person.”

On January 1st, Yvette Carmen Mimieux was born.

Born to a French father and a Mexican mother in Los Angeles on August 8, 1942.

She was “discovered” at the age of 15 when publicist Jim Byron spotted her on the bridle path from a helicopter flying over the Hollywood Hills, according to him.

Byron landed in front of her and gave her his card as she and a friend were riding their horses.

Before MGM signed her in 1959, Mimieux worked as a model.

In 1961, Byron told the Associated Press, “The subtle approach is the thing.”

“I believe we’re dealing with another Garbo.”

For a few years, Mimieux was omnipresent.

She was featured on the cover of Life magazine with the headline “Warmly Wistful Starlet,” and she made eight films before turning 21.

In 1962, Mimieux appeared in four films, including Vincent Minnelli’s “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” and Guy Green’s “Light in the Piazza,” in which she played Olivia de Havilland’s beautiful but mentally challenged daughter.

Clara, played by Mimieux, is pursued by a young Italian in Florence, played by George Hamilton, during a trip to Italy.