Zac Efron To Star In ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Disney+ Remake

Zac Efron is set to star in a remake of the 1987 hit comedy “Three Men And A Baby” for Disney+.

The 32-year-old actor has been confirmed to star in the upcoming remake of the classic comedy, which will be released on Disney’s streaming platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gordon Gray, who is known for movies like “Million Dollar Arm” (2014) and Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” (2020), will be producing the project.

The script for the remake is written by Will Reichel. Reichel has previously been attached to projects like “Premium Rush,” “Secret Window,” and the blockbuster TV series “Sex And The City.” However, this would only be the second time when Reichel will be writing a script for a feature film.

Apart from “Three Men And A Baby,” Reichel wrote the story for 2018’s movie “Hot Air.”

The production company is still looking for someone to don the director’s hat for the upcoming movie.

Released in 1987, “Three Men And A Baby” chronicles the journey of three bachelors and how they are forced to change themselves to take care of a baby left by one of the guys’ girlfriends. The movie was a remake of a French film called “Trois Hommes Et Un Couffin.”

Helmed by Leonard Nimoy, the film starred Steve Guttenberg, Tom Selleck, and Ted Danson in pivotal roles.

The movie turned out to be a huge success for Nimoy and the actors. It was the biggest box hit that year in the U.S., surpassing Adrian Lyne’s “Fatal Attraction” and accumulating more than $167 million domestically.

Meanwhile, the film earned over $240 million at the global box office.

“Three Men And A Baby” also won the 1988 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Motion Picture.

The movie was followed by a 1990 sequel, “Three Men And A Little Lady.”

This will be the first time for Efron to return to Disney since 2008. The star became a household name because of the hit “High School Musical” movie series in which he portrayed the character of Troy Bolton.

The “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” star will be next seen in the adventure series “Killing Zac Efron.” The series will see Efron going to an expedition and unraveling the mysteries of the jungles situated in a remote, dangerous island.