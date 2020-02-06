Zambia appeals for more donor support to successfully hold 2020 census

LUSAKA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Zambian government on Wednesday appealed for more financial support from the cooperating partners to enable it successfully hold the 2020 census of population.

Zambia will in August this year hold its first-ever electronic census of population.

Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme said a population census was an important undertaking for any country and donor support was vital.

He said in an update on the current status of the preparations for the holding of the census that the cooperating partners should help in mobilizing resources for the exercise as the government has a 40 percent shortfall.

The government, he said, has committed to finance 60 percent of the budget.

Zambia requires about 53 million U.S. dollars to successfully host the census, he added.

He however commended the donors for the supported provided so far towards the hosting of the census.

“The 2020 census is going ahead as planning activities such as mapping and pilot preparations are currently underway with the actual census scheduled to take place in August 2020,” he said.

Zambia has held five censuses since 1964 so far with the last one held in 2010.