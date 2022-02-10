Zambia approves a new bridge to boost trade between East Africa and the rest of the world.

Zambia approves a new bridge to increase trade between East Africa and the rest of the world.

Zambia and the Japan International Cooperation Agency will cover the construction costs of around (dollar)144 million.

Zambia’s capital, Lusaka

Zambia has approved the construction of a new bridge across the Luangwa River to boost trade with East Africa via the Nacala Corridor.

The project will cost around (dollar)144 million, with Zambia contributing over (dollar)75 million and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) providing an estimated (dollar)68 million, according to a statement released by the Zambian government on Thursday.

According to Chushi Kasanda, a government spokeswoman, “the construction of the new bridge will increase traffic capacity in the Nacala Corridor, facilitating goods distribution and movement.”

“This will help Zambia and its neighbors grow economically and industrially.”

The Nacala Corridor connects Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, with Malawi and Mozambique, where it connects to the port city of Nacala. It has been important for the three countries’ socioeconomic integration.

The existing bridge across the Luangwa River, which was built in 1968 and has been in use for more than 50 years, is increasingly becoming a stumbling block to the smooth flow of traffic on the Great East Road, Zambia’s gateway to East Africa.

“At this time, the maximum weight of vehicles that can pass over the bridge is limited to 55 tons, with a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour,” Kasanda said, adding that “only one heavy goods vehicle is allowed to pass at any given time.”

The bridge will improve road transportation and trade between Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique on a regional level, she said.