Zambia approves bill to legalize cannabis cultivation for research purposes

LUSAKA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Zambia’s cabinet has approved the publication and introduction of a bill in parliament for the legalization of the cultivation of cannabis, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said the decision was made during a virtual cabinet meeting held on Monday, March 1.

She said in a release that the bill was meant to provide for the regulation of the cultivation, production, storage, and distribution of cannabis for medicinal, scientific, and research purposes.

The government spokesperson said the cabinet expects that the country will benefit both medically and economically through the enactment of the law on cannabis.

The cabinet, she said, also approved the Industrial Hemp bill which was meant to provide for the licensing of cultivation, production, processing, storage, exportation, importation, and distribution of industrial hemp sand provide for the regulation of research industrial hemp.

According to her, the cabinet was aware that hemp has been used the world over for paper production and provision of all sorts of good building materials, adding that once enacted the bill will assist in boosting the economy in view of the broad industrial base. Enditem