Zambia arrests 7 people for trafficking over 4 tons of cannabis, including foreigners

LUSAKA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Anti-drug authorities in Zambia on Thursday arrested seven people for trafficking in over 4 tons of cannabis.

The seven were arrested in the eastern part of the country and included, three Zimbabweans and some Zambians.

Theresa Katongo, Drug Enforcement Commission Spokesperson said the Zimbabweans were found to have been using fake Zambian identification cards that were fraudulently obtained.

The spokesperson said the suspects were arrested at a police checkpoint on a truck that was traveling from Malawi.