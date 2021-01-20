Zambia-based Chinese firms are exemplary in adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures: industry group

LUANSHYA, Zambia, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Chinese firms’ efforts in Zambia to adhere to preventive measures against the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 are highly appreciated, an industry group has said.

Peter Nkhumbwa, President of Luanshya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Chinese are leading the way on how to fight COVID-19.

Nkumbwa said Chinese firms in Luanshya district have put up strict COVID-19 preventive measures and have urged their Zambian counterparts to follow suit.

“As a chamber, we are happy that the Chinese firms operating in the district have put up strict measures against the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, we are just urging other companies to emulate the Chinese, we need to get united and fight this disease,” he said.

According to Nkumbwa, the Chinese firms have put up strict measures of sanitizing and masking up for their workers in Luanshya.

The Chamber has since urged the general populace to copy the Chinese way of fighting the pandemic which claimed many lives across the world.

Meanwhile, Tresford Chikope, Luanshya district chairman for Zambia Congress of Trade Unions also hailed the Chinese way of fighting the pandemic.

“Their style is excellent, they are observing social distancing and always masking up,” he said.

Further, Chikope added that some Chinese companies like China Non-Ferrous Metal Mining Company (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mine have donated materials towards the fight against COVID-19, to public places such as government institutions and schools.

“The Chinese mining company has been donating masks and hand sanitizers to markets, schools, and government institutions,” Chikope said. Enditem