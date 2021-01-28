Zambia COVID-19 cases surpass 50,000 mark

LUSAKA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Zambia’s COVID-19 cases surpassed the 50,000 mark as the country continues to see a surge in cases during the second wave, its health ministry said on Thursday.

The cases reached 50,319 following 1,408 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours out of 13,524 tests done, representing a 10.4 percent positivity rate.

According to the figures, 1,489 patients were discharged during the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 42,771 while 17 people died, bringing the total deaths to 705.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jonas Chanda said schools will go ahead and reopen next month despite the cases not subsidizing.

He said during a COVID-19 update press briefing that this, however, will call for increased surveillance on schools by the education authorities. Enditem