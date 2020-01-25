Zambia governing party sends goodwill message to China on Lunar New Year

LUSAKA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Zambia’s governing party on Friday sent a message of goodwill to the Chinese people on the occasion to mark the Lunar New Year.

The Patriotic Front (PF) said it wishes the Chinese people as well as the Communist Party of China (CPC) success in future endeavors as well as a prosperous New Year.

Antonio Mwanza, Deputy Media Director of the governing party, said the party has collaborated well with the Chinese ruling party in many areas over the years and was grateful for the support given.

The party, he said, has benefited from capacity building programs from the CPC such as youth training programs and would like such collaboration to continue.

According to him, the Zambian governing party was keen to learn more from the CPC on party and resource mobilization.

“On this occasion of the Chinese New Year, we are grateful to the Chinese people for the support they have rendered to us in various areas and we wish them well and a prosperous New Year,” he told Xinhua.