Zambia has started screening street children in order to provide them with skill training.

Those who benefit will be rehabilitated and given survival skills.

ZAMBIA, LUSAKA

The Zambian government has begun the process of identifying street children who will be trained in a variety of skills and eventually integrated into society.

Doreen Mwamba, the Minister of Community Development and Social Services, told reporters in the capital Lusaka on Wednesday that the program is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, which operates the Zambia National Service (ZNS) centers.

“The government will use the ZNS centers to impart skills to the young people,” Mwamba explained. “The identified street kids will be placed in different training centers across the country.”

The beneficiaries, who are mostly from broken families, will be counseled, rehabilitated, and taught various skills to help them generate income and become self-sufficient, she said.

According to the ministry’s website, the ZNS is a wing of the defense force tasked with training citizens to serve the republic, develop infrastructure, improve national food security, and contribute to socioeconomic development.

Zambia has a population of over 19 million people, with more than half of them aged 18 to 35.

Due to high unemployment rates, a large number of young people end up on the streets, abusing drugs and other substances such as alcohol.

This has resulted in an increase in the number of street children across the country, with high crime rates as a result, particularly in densely populated cities like Lusaka, which has a population of over 2 million people.