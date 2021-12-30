Zambia is marking the 30th anniversary of its declaration as a Christian country.

The new government, according to the deputy president, will maintain the status quo.

ZAMBIA, LUSAKA

Zambia celebrated its 30th anniversary as a Christian country on Wednesday.

The declaration was made on December 1st.

Frederick Chiluba, the country’s second president, was inaugurated on November 29, 1991.

“The United Party for National Development (UPND) government reaffirms Zambia as a Christian nation 30 years after the declaration,” Deputy President Mutale Nalumango said in a statement released before a commemorative service in Lusaka.

The service was marked by thanksgiving prayers for the August election and leadership transition, which saw Hakainde Hichilema, the then-leader of the opposition UPND, defeat incumbent President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Nalumango’s predecessor, Inonge Wina, and Emmanuel Mwamba, the former ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, were among the Lungu party officials who attended the service.

COVID-19, which has infected 243,638 people and claimed 3,726 lives, was also used as an opportunity for the southern African nation to pray for its recovery.

Zambia’s population is estimated to be over 18 million people, with 95.5 percent of the population identifying as Christian, with 75.3 percent Protestants and 20.2 percent Roman Catholics.

The Anglican Church, Evangelical Christians, and Pentecostal groups are the largest Protestant denominations.

According to the agency, Muslims make up about 2.7 percent of the population, with Hindus, Baha’is, Buddhists, Jews, and Sikhs making up smaller percentages.