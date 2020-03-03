Zambia launches blueprint for tourism development

LUSAKA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Zambia on Monday launched a plan aiming at unlocking the tourism sector in the southern African nation.

The launch of the Zambia Tourism Master plan was aimed at facilitating systematic exploitation of the country’s vast tourism for the sector to contribute to the growth of the economy. The plan runs from 2018 to 2038.

President Edgar Lungu said during the launch that despite the potential, the sector has not performed to expectations because it was being run in a fragmented manner.

He noted that tourism was among the greatest sectors with potential to contribute to the economic development of the country but requires a well-planned and financed plan.

Lungu said in a speech read on his behalf by Vice-President Inonge Wina that tourism requires a comprehensive strategic framework at national level to enhance development.

The plan, he said, has taken stock of all tourism assets across the country and put them into groups in order to guide the implementation of projects.

According to him, tourism cuts across all ministries, and that its success depends on the coordination and cooperation of all players.

Lungu also unveiled a Presidential Tourism Council comprising of ministers which will ensure effective coordination of tourism activities.

It will also be an umbrella body and platform for all relevant ministries to identify and discuss key aspects of the tourism strategy.

The council also creates a platform where policy-makers and technocrats will discuss strategic issues in tourism.