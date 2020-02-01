Zambia nabs 77 illegal immigrants

LUSAKA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Immigration authorities arrested 77 people for unlawful presence in Zambia and deported 28 others, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Namati Nshinka, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer, said the illegal immigrants were arrested following operations conducted in various parts of the country between January 22 and 26.

About 17 of those arrested were from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the rest being Burundians, Rwandese, Zimbabweans, Somalis and Botswana.

The immigration department also deported 28 other illegal immigrants from the country and refused entry to 10 others who did not meet entry requirements for Zambia.

The immigration department spokesperson has since warned foreigners to ensure that they observe the country’s immigration laws or risk being arrested.