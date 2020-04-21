Zambia official hails Chinese company’s support for health sector

CHONGWE, Zambia, April 21 (Xinhua) — A health official in Chongwe district in Lusaka province of Zambia on Tuesday applauded a Chinese company for partnering with the Zambian government in the health care sector.

Chongwe District Health Director, Dr. Joseph Kabungo made the observation during an interview with Xinhua. This was when the district COVID-19 task force committee visited Nachitete mini-hospital.

The health chief observed that the facility which was donated by Sinoma Mpande Limestone Limited in 2017 was a boost to the provision of healthcare to the people of Nachitete and the entire district.

Dr. Kabungo said that the state-of-the-art facility was given a mini hospital status because the government took into consideration the size and suitability of the facility for such a status.

He also disclosed that the Chinese company was ready to finance the installation of electricity and was just waiting for positive communication from the district health office. He said that his office was engaging the Electricity service company in Zambia to have the facility electrified so that all the equipment can be fully utilized in service provision.

He, therefore, thanked the company for continuing to partner with the Zambian government through the Ministry of Health in enhancing the health of the people of Zambia.

Meanwhile, company vice general manager, Wang Yibing earlier disclosed that the construction of the health facility was wholly funded by Sinoma Mpande Limestone Limited as part of its CSR was constructed at a total cost of 1.5 million dollars. He said that this was a sign of the company’s commitment to supporting the government in enhancing service provision in the community. Enditem