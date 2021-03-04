Zambia to recruit 395 health workers as COVID-19 takes toll

LUSAKA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Zambia is set to recruit 395 health workers to lessen the burden on the workforce worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a government official said Tuesday.

The Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said President Edgar Lungu has authorized the recruitment of more health workers as part of the COVID-19 response.

“The epidemiology of the COVID-19 has contributed to an unprecedented increase in the demands on the healthcare workforce, and simultaneously diminished health worker supply,” he said in a release.

The health ministry has also employed the Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes platform to enhance the capacity of the current staff through mentorship and case management, said the official, noting that the country has seen reduced numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past one week, but warning against complacency.

According to him, more efforts need to be exerted in order to sustain the gains and to prevent an anticipated third wave in the cold season.

Zambia recorded 555 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative cases to 79,557. The cases were picked from 6,266 tests done, representing a 9 percent positivity. During the same period of time, the country recorded six deaths, bringing the total deaths to 1,104, while 476 patients were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 75,563. Enditem