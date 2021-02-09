Zambia women’s soccer team withdraws participation in Turkey eight-nation tournament

LUSAKA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Zambia’s women’s national soccer team has withdrawn from participating in an eight-nation tournament organized by Turkey due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s soccer governing body said on Tuesday.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said the trip has been canceled following COVID-19 tests conducted on the players.

“We have decided to withdraw participation from the Turkey Eight Nation Invitational Tournament after having had encountered some medical challenges in our preparations for the tournament,” Adrian Kashala, the association’s secretary-general said in a release.

He said the decision was not easy to make as the association wanted to use the tournament as part of preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team was supposed to have gone to the tournament this week. Enditem