Zambian gov’t calls for sustainable use of forests

LUSAKA, April 20 (Xinhua) — A senior Zambian government official on Tuesday called for sustainable use of the country’s forests which are currently under threat.

Minister of National Development and Planning Alexander Chiteme said sustainable utilization of forests was vital because forests play a critical role in the country’s development.

The Zambian minister, who is on a tour of projects under the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project meant to encourage proper management of forests in the eastern part of the country, said the government was concerned with the unsustainable utilization of forests which has contributed to climate change.

“To address this, we have been implementing the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project under the Ministry of National Development and Planning, intended to improve landscape management and increase environmental and economic benefits for targeted rural communities in all districts of Eastern Province since 2018,” according to a release from his ministry.

The project, he said, was supporting local livelihoods as part of the national strategy to reduce deforestation and forest degradation in the country.

According to him, the project involves engaging communities and traditional leaders to inculcate a sense of ownership in the forests by encouraging sustainable utilization of the forests.

Communities can now have rights to harvest and trade in forest products, including the collection of medicinal herbs, harvesting of honey, grass and grazing of cattle, collection of forest products for community-based industries, he added.

The Zambian minister further said that illegal cutting of trees, setting fires and cultivation and planting of crops must not take place within the declared local and national forests as well as national parks.

According to him, climate change was mostly man-made through the burning of fossil fuels as well as other activities such as forest degradation.

It is estimated the country loses between 250,000 and 300,000 hectares of forest each year due to deforestation. Enditem