Zambian leader commends Huawei for teleconference facility

LUSAKA, April 1 (Xinhua) — Zambian President Edgar Lungu has commended Chinese firm Huawei for providing teleconferencing facilities that enabled government ministers to hold a video conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 20 ministers attended the meeting from their offices and gave their updates and thoughts concerning the collaborative control and preventive measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zambian leader said the company needs to be commended for its timely and efficient support in realizing the inter-ministerial video conference on the current COVID-19 epidemic.

The Zambian leader said the video conference was an initiative to help governments continue to function fully while adhering to the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-President Inonge Wina.

Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) could transform the emergency response measures and mechanisms.

He said the use of ICTs was essential for communication especially in the current situation of the pandemic.

Zambia, he said, has learnt from China how the use of ICTS could help the country to gain the fastest development.

Martin Mtonga, National Coordinator of Smart Zambia Institute, a government entity promoting the use of ICTs, said the government was not just sitting idle in the wake of the COVID-19 and that it was crucial to battle the disease with technologies by working with strategic partners like Huawei.

“The meeting demonstrates once again how important it is for a nation like Zambia to embrace ICT and consequently e-governance,” he said.