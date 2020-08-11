Zambian schools to remain closed amid escalating COVID-19 cases

LUSAKA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Schools in Zambia which were closed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March will remain closed following an escalation of cases, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

The government reopened examination classes in June in order to allow them to start preparing for their examinations while the other classes remained closed.

But some private schools have started conducting class to non-examination classes despite the ban still in effect.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said restrictions on schools still remain in effect and that only pupils in examination classes are expected to attend lessons.

He said during a COVID-19 briefing that the decision not to reopen schools was to reduce congestions and reduce the spread of the pandemic.

According to him, the lifting of restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic will be based on the extent of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 65 new cases in the last 24 hours out of 362 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative cases to 8,275.

The country also discharged 202 patients in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 7,004. The death toll stood at 241.