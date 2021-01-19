Zambian soccer fans hail TopStar on live matches

CHINGOLA, Zambia, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Soccer fans in Zambia have hailed a Chinese firm, TopStar Communications Company Limited for partnering with the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), to beam live football games following the restriction of gatherings at the stadiums due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Mathews Mwaba, a Chililabombwe based soccer analyst, said the move by TopStar to partner with ZNBC is a move in the right direction in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The matches will be televised on the ZNBC television three-station (TV3).

“The football arenas can be super-spreaders of COVID-19, the restriction to watch football matches is welcome for now till the situation normalizes, people will be able to watch from their homes through support from the Chinese firm,” he said.

He said TopStar is well-positioned to support the fight against COVID-19 through telecommunication systems by keeping people indoors.

The soccer analyst called on other stakeholders to devise ways to restrict gatherings in the fight against the pandemic.

Mumba Mumba, a soccer fan, said there is a need to facilitate more electronic media houses in the country to beam live the games.

Mumba said Zambia’s communication sector is earmarked to expand its coverage following the presence of TopStar in the country.

The soccer fan said televising all matches will enable people to follow the games in their homes’ safety.

“In fact people will be able to save money as they will not spend any of their coins on transport to and from the stadiums,” he said. Enditem