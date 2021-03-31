Zambian VP calls for regional cooperation to fight COVID-19

LUSAKA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina on Wednesday called for cooperation in the southern African region to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other pandemics that may break out in the future.

The Zambian vice president said there was a need for increased cooperation by countries in the region in fighting the pandemic as well as other health threats.

In remarks delivered when she virtually launched the Southern Africa Regional Collaborating Center in Lusaka, the country’s capital, the Zambian vice president said the pandemic was a threat to the economic development of the region.

The region, she said, will only develop if there was cooperation among countries.

The center, which comprises 10 countries in the region, is one of the hubs under the Africa CDC and will focus on surveillance, preparedness, response and coordination of regional public health initiatives.

The Zambian vice president also called on member states to strengthen the center through financing and managing its programs in line with its mandate.