Zambia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 9,021

LUSAKA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Zambia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 9,021 on Friday, said the health ministry.

The health ministry said the country recorded 358 new confirmed cases out of 1,568 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said during a daily COVID-19 briefing that the country also recorded 10 deaths and 185 recoveries, bringing the total deaths and recoveries to 256 and 7,586 respectively.

He said the distribution of cases shows that the pandemic has spread to many parts of the country, a move that requires the stepping up of measures to contain it.

According to him, there was a need for collaboration with all stakeholders in order to entrench preventive measures and suppress the pandemic. Enditem