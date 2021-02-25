Zambia’s COVID-19 cases climb to 76,484

LUSAKA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Zambia’s cumulative COVID-19 cases have climbed to 76,484 following new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, figures released by its health ministry on Wednesday have shown.

The country recorded 901 cases out of 5,231 tests done in the last 24 hours.

About 367 patients were discharged during the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 69,803, representing a 91 percent recovery rate.

The country however recorded 11 deaths during the same period, bringing the total deaths to 1,051.

Of the total deaths, 570 are COVID-19 deaths while 481 were COVID-19 associated deaths.

The country’s active cases stood at 5,630, with 287 hospitalized while 5,343 were being managed from homes. Enditem