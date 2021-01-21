Zambia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000

LUSAKA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Zambia on Wednesday registered 1,439 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative cases to 40,954 as the second wave of the pandemic continues to take its toll on the southern African nation.

The new cases were picked from 11,179 tests, while 1,709 patients were discharged from various health facilities, according to the Ministry of Health figures.

However, the country lost seven during the same period, bringing the total deaths to 585.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has since called on the private health facilities to help the public health sectors in the management of COVID-19 patients.

He said during an update press briefing on the COVID-19 that private health facilities that have the capacity to manage the pandemic should be given a chance.

He said the incorporation of the private sector health facilities will reduce pressure on the public health institutions that have been overwhelmed due to increased cases. Enditem