Zango sets world indoor triple jump record

PARIS, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso leaped over 18.07-meter to set the men’s world indoor triple jump record in an all-jumps event in Aubiere, France, on Saturday.

The 27-year-old improved the previous world indoor record of 17.92m, which was registered by his current coach Teddy Tamgho of France in 2011, by 15 centimeters and became the first triple jumper ever to breakthrough the 18-meter barrier in an indoor event.

The men’s triple jump world record is 18.29m set by Britain’s Jonathan Edwards back in 1995.

Zango’s previous personal best mark of 17.77m was also achieved in an indoor competition in 2020 and his outdoor best of 17.66m was set two years ago when he notched a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. Enditem