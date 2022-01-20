Zara Rutherford, a teen pilot, has set a new world record for being the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe.

Zara Rutherford, a teen pilot, has set a new world record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe.

Ms Rutherford, 19, touched down in Belgium on Thursday, capping a five-month journey.

She has surpassed Shaesta Waez, the current Guinness World Record holder for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, who was 30 when she completed the journey in 2017.

Mason Andrews, the world’s youngest male record holder, was 18 when he set the record in 2018.

Ms Rutherford is the first woman to fly around the world in a microlight plane.

She waved to ecstatic crowds and hugged her parents as she draped herself in the Union flag and the Belgian tricolor flags after landing.

She had hoped to finish a week ago, but bad weather prevented her from doing so.

The adolescent told me earlier this month that flying solo around the world gave her a “sense of personal adventure,” and that she felt “extremely lucky” to be able to do so.

She started her journey in Belgium in August of last year and has visited dozens of countries along the way, including Russia, South Korea, and Singapore.

She said she got to “see the world from the sky” despite not being able to fully enjoy her visits due to Covid restrictions.

Her three-month trip around the world in her ultralight Shark plane was supposed to take three months, but bad weather and visa issues kept her grounded for weeks at a time.

She mentioned being afraid for her life and wishing for the comforts of home on occasion.

“There were thunderstorms around the equator; seeing lightning strikes from the plane wasn’t very fun,” she said.

“Flying through Siberia and Alaska was extremely difficult due to the extreme turbulence and almost constant bad weather.

“I was bouncing around all over the place; it got to the point where I had to land just to catch my breath because it was so strange.”

Ms Rutherford was born into an aviator family; her parents are both pilots, and she has been flying small planes since she was six years old.

She began flying when she was 14 years old.