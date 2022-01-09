Zara Rutherford, a teen pilot, talks about setting a world record with a solo flight, turbulence, and sandwich dreams.

On Thursday, the British-Belgian adolescent hopes to finish his five-month journey in Belgium.

After completing her round-the-world journey and breaking two world records, Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old pilot, is looking forward to eating an unusual sandwich in Belgium.

“My English friends kind of judge me for this,” the British-Belgian teen explained, “but it’s raw beef mixed with egg, and it’s just that.”

“I promise you, it’s really good; it sounds a little funky at first, but it’s really good.”

She hopes to be able to eat the snack when she returns to Belgium on Thursday after an epic journey that began in August of last year, when she flew solo around the world in a small plane.

She’s attempting to set two Guinness World Records: the youngest woman to fly solo around the world and the first woman to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

Shaesta Waez, who completed her journey in 2017 at the age of 30, holds the current record.

Ms Rutherford has visited 23 countries so far, including Russia, South Korea, and Singapore, with six more to go: Egypt, Greece, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Germany, and Belgium, where she hopes to arrive on Thursday.

Ms Rutherford said she was able to enjoy the experience in a unique way despite not being able to explore some of the countries she’s landed in due to Covid restrictions.

“I get to see the world from the sky,” she said Friday from Tabuk, a city in northern Saudi Arabia.

“When it comes to memorable moments, I’d have to say Saudi Arabia; it’s a stunning country with breathtaking scenery.

“Taiwan was stunning; I didn’t know much about Taiwan before visiting, but it’s a place I’ll definitely return to, as will South Korea.”

“Eastern Asia has some really cool countries, and the car rides from the airport to the hotel were really interesting.”

It hasn’t always been an easy ride.

She was stranded for a month in Alaska due to visa issues and bad weather before crossing the Bering Strait to far-east Russia, where she was stranded for another month due to snowstorms.

She had hoped to finish the journey before Christmas, but she ended up spending the entire holiday season doing so.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Teen pilot Zara Rutherford on breaking record with solo flight, turbulent journeys and dreams of a sandwich