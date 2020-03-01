Zelda Breath of the Wild PS4 clone, Genshin Impact, actually looks pretty decent

miHoYo’s action role-playing game for Switch, mobile, PS4 and PC has had a big gameplay blowout – and it looks fantastic

Legend of Zelda fans are hungry for anything Zelda-like they can get their hands on as the release date for Nintendo’s sequel remains a mystery.

So if you’re one of the myriad fans that seems to have an open world RPG itch that just can’t be scratched, you may have already heard of Genshin Impact.

The Chinese game, which is due for release on PS4, PC and mobile, was revealed August 2019 and was within moments attracting comparisons to Nintendo’s Switch hit.

Now, in a new gameplay trailer, we can see more details about this curious RPG, and how it may set itself apart from Breath of the Wild after all.

Check out 12 minutes of the PC version – captured by IGN – below. The most notable features include multiple playable characters – that you seem able to swap between on a whim – and the action-based combat that certainly looks involving.

Interestingly enough, the developers of the game have been promoting the title by writing in-universe travel blogs of sorts, apparently written by bards.

The first one of these outlines one of the major cities in the game world of Teyvat, Mondstadt:

“The City of Freedom, the Crown of the North, the Romantic City of Pastorals — these are names heralded by poets and artists alike for the renowned city of Mondstadt.

“I am devoted to poetry, music, wine, and festivities as much as the next bard; they are literally and metaphorically the sustenance of my life. Therefore, just as any bard would be, I am drawn to Mondstadt like a moth to a flame.

“What caught my attention recently was the sightings of a dragon near Mondstadt. This has had the city folk wrapped in rumours and speculations, myself included.

“Maybe my curiosity got the better of me, or perhaps I too have the blood of an adventurer inside of me, for I am determined to venture forth to the City of Freedom that I have yearned for so long.”