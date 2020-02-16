Zelensky suggests “sectoral principle” for troop pullback in E. Ukraine

KIEV, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared details about Kiev’s initiative to pull back troops along the contact line in eastern Ukraine, the presidential press service reported Saturday.

“The demarcation line would be divided into sectors, and a gradual troop pullback would be carried out,” Zelensky said during an address at the 56th Munich Security Conference in Germany.

“The transition from one sector to the next is possible only after the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission verifies that the sector has no illegal armed groups, weapons and military hardware,” he noted, adding that Ukraine will soon inform the other members of the so-called Normandy Four group of further details.

The president recalled that leaders of the Normandy Format summit held in Paris last year agreed to choose three more areas for the troop pullback, which should take place by the end of March 2020, and noted that work on the initiative is currently underway.

The leaders of the Normandy Four nations — Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany — met in Paris on Dec. 9 to help resolve the ongoing conflict in Donbass. According to the United Nations, some 13,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the conflict in 2014.