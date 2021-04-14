Zenit St Petersburg qualify for EuroLeague playoffs

ISTANBUL

Russia’s Zenit St Petersburg booked a ticket in the EuroLeague playoffs after beating Greece’s Panathinaikos OPAP Athens 112-83 on Monday.

“What. A. Display! @zenitbasket roars into the playoffs with a monster performance!” the EuroLeague said on Twitter.

Playing at Yubileyny Sports Palace, Zenit’s Kevin Pangos made a double-double as the Canadian guard also became the highest scorer of the game with 33 points and 11 assists.

Will Thomas produced 18 points, while Billy Baron scored 12, and Mateusz Ponitka finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

For Panathinaikos, Serbian guard Nemanja Nedovic finished with 20 points and Ioannis Papapetrou scored 16 points.

Following this huge victory, Zenit will play against first-place Barcelona in the playoffs on April 21.

Playoff pairings

CSKA Moscow (Russia) – Fenerbahce Beko (Turkey)

Anadolu Efes (Turkey) – Real Madrid (Spain)

Olimpia Milano (Italy) – Bayern Munich (Germany)

Barcelona (Spain) – Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)