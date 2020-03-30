Zero COVID-19 case in 38,000 Beijing community medical staff

Beijing has seen zero infection among its 38,000 grassroots community medical workers so far, said Gao Xiaojun, spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Health Committee during a press conference on Thursday.

Gao said that as of Wednesday, the Chinese capital’s community health institutions had provided services to 20,279 people who had close contacts with confirmed coronavirus patients and had high risks of infection. In addition, 20,682 inbound travelers from outside China received the services. The institutions had also provided outpatient and emergency services approximately 7 million times.

Gao said that, since the outbreak, community health service workers in the city have wholeheartedly devoted themselves to epidemic prevention and control. More than 4,000 family doctor teams in the city have been integrated into the management grid, and a seamless connection has been achieved between family doctor teams and village committees and their epidemic prevention and control efforts.

With coordinated planning by district authorities, prevention and control tasks have been jointly implemented. Family doctor teams make their credentials and contacts public so that they can provide consultation to residents. And through a mobile phone app, the AI voice system, and the WeChat accounts, family doctors delivered prevention and control information, carried out online health consultation and monitoring, and improved the accuracy and efficiency of epidemic prevention and control. From Jan. 23 to March 25, the city’s family doctor teams had sent 22.515 million online messages and distributed 2.139 million brochures among residents.

Also during that period, community health service institutions provided long-term prescription services 967,000 times, which was 29 times that of 2019. Of all the long-term prescription services, 37,4000 last more than three months.

Community health service institutions have also done a good job in hospital prevention and control, and tried their best to meet the daily diagnosis and treatment needs of residents, the spokesperson said. Their epidemic prevention measures include taking temperatures at entrances, ensuring a distance of no less than 1 meter between queuing people, online prescription, contactless pharmacy, removing door curtains, frequent ventilation and disinfection, etc. Meanwhile, training for medical staff has been strengthened. Procedures for pre-examination and triage as well as diagnosis and treatment have been refined and optimized. Clinic appointments are required, and only one doctor and one patient are allowed to simultaneously be inside a consulting room at a time, minimizing the risk of cross-infection. From Jan. 23 to March 25, the number of outpatient and emergency services provided by community health service institutions increased 25% year-on-year, excluding long-term prescription factors. Furthermore, they have carried out home visits more than 40,000 times.

Together with the staff of streets, townships, and residential communities, community health service workers have set up checkpoints and taken shifts to implement health inspections. For people who have had close contacts, people at high risk, people returning to Beijing, and people in centralized or home quarantine, standardized health follow-up and monitoring were carried out. As for companies and units that have resumed work and production, prevention and control training and guidance were provided. As of March 25, the city’s community health institutions had required centralized or home quarantine and conducted medical observations 1.192 million times. They have also provided epidemic-related technical training and professional guidance to 20,847 construction sites, office buildings, enterprises, and institutions.