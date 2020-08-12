Zero-hour contracts top a million as benefits surge – 6 grim job stats out today

The number of Brits on zero-hour contracts has topped a million for the first time as coronavirus threatens a bloodbath of secure jobs.

A list of new statistics out today shows the devastating impact of Covid-19 on millions of insecure workers in the UK.

The figures show 730,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March.

Meanwhile 5.6million people are now on Universal Credit – almost double the 2.9million people on it in February.

And a whopping 9.6million jobs have now been furloughed since March – with the scheme costing £33.8bn or £2bn a week.

Of the new people claiming Universal Credit, the proportion of new claims from under-25s has surged in recent weeks despite dipping at the start of the outbreak.

In July, 30% of all new claims to UC were from under-25s – up from 21% of all new claims in March.

Yet at the same time, the number of zero-hour jobs – where people can be called in or dropped with little notice or pay – has actually risen amid the pandemic.

Since the same period in 2019, the number of zero-hour contract jobs increased by 156,000 (17.4%) to a record high of 1.05million in April to June 2020.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Coronavirus has laid bare Britain’s insecure work crisis.

“Many of the key workers who go us through the last few months – like care workers and delivery drivers – are on low pay and rubbish conditions. That is not right.

“The government must improve people’s rights and protections at work – starting with a ban on zero-hours contracts.

“Decent jobs for everyone has to be at the heart of the UK’s recovery.”

Today’s figures have come in a flood from both the government and the Office for National Statistics. So what do they show? We’ve broken it down.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show employment rates have continued to decline in the last month, as another 114,000 jobs fell off payrolls across the country.

Yet the official unemployment rate is not rising. To be counted among the unemployed, workers need to be actively looking for a new job, which many have decided not to do yet, the ONS said.

An astonishing 5.6million people are now on Universal Credit as of July 9, today’s figures show.

That is double the 2.9million people on the six-in-one benefit in February.

The furlough scheme has now supported a total of 9.6million jobs at some point since it was launched in March.

Some of those will have been brought back to work, some of them will have been laid off, and some will still be on furlough.

While we don’t have a full breakdown, today’s figures make clear that a huge number of people are still on the government-funded scheme – which pays 80% of wages up to £2,500 a month.

Some £33.8bn was paid in furlough cash up to August 2 – a rise of £2.1bn on the week before.

That will be worrying news for the economy as furlough winds down this month before shutting on October 31.

Under-25s had fallen as a proportion of Universal Credit claimants at the start of the pandemic.

This was because many older or self-employed people who’d never found themselves out of work before were having to claim benefits for the first time.

But as time ticks by, the proportion of claims coming from young people has surged dramatically.

From March to July, the proportion of new claims coming from under-25s has shifted from 21% to 30%.

There are now 887,000 under-25s on Universal Credit, up from 454,000 in January.

While the proportion of young people on the benefit has so far stayed about the same since January, the recent surge in young claimants will be a worry.

There’s a glimmer of good news in today’s figueres – the number of new claims to Universal Credit has now returned to levels we saw before the pandemic.

There were 240,000 new claims for the benefit in the 4 weeks to July 9.

By comparison, there were more than 550,000 new claims in just two weeks to March 26.

That doesn’t mean everything is back to normal, of course – because there are millions of people now on Universal Credit for the long term who weren’t there before.

Despite surging numbers of people out of work, the number of zero-hour jobs has actually risen.

The total has been rising “steadily” since spring 2018, the Office for National Statistics said.