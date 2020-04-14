ZGC Forum solicits designs for ‘wall-less’ permanent venue

The ZGC Forum has launched a worldwide campaign to seek designs of its permanent venue, and has received applications from 18 design studios or consortiums. Three of the entries will come out as winners to participate in the project after a panel review.

The permanent venue of the ZGC Forum will be located in the Zhongguancun Science City, and will become the first “wall-less” scientific and technological exhibition in China.

The installment of the venue will help better serve high-tech companies in Zhongguangcun.

The site is located in the core area of Zhongguancun in Haidian district, between North 4th Ring Road and North 5th Ring Road. The advantage of the site lies in its proximity to China’s famous heritage sites such as the Summer Palace, China’s top universities such as Tsinghua University and Peking University, and Beijing’s hub of high-tech startups.

The ZGC Forum is a comprehensive, open, and high-end international forum for global innovation and entrepreneurship. It is an important platform for Beijing to build itself into a national science and technology innovation center, an international communication center, and a national cultural center.

Founded in 2007, the forum has been held for 13 times with the mission to promote communication, exchange, and cooperation in the field of science and technology worldwide.

The permanent venue project has been designated as Beijing’s key sophisticated industrial projects in 2020 by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. The venue is planned to become an important destination for innovative entrepreneurs from around the world to showcase their sci-tech achievements and products as well as for Beijing citizens to experience science and technology firsthand.