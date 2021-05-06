Zhang Yufei storms to 200m butterfly win at Chinese Nationals

QINGDAO, China, May 5 (Xinhua) — Zhang Yufei snatched two gold medals on Wednesday at the Chinese National Swimming Championships as she stormed to win the 200m butterfly and anchored in the winning quartet in 4X200m freestyle relay.

Zhang, who clocked 2:06.11 and 2:06.31 in heats and semifinals, dominated the final in 2:05.44, the fastest time on the world rankings since 2019.

“I really want to break the barrier of 2:05.00, but I missed the cut since I have competed in 100m butterfly, 100m and 200m freestyle so far, I feel exhausted,” said the 23-year-old, who tied her own national record in 100m freestyle with 52.90 on Tuesday evening heats.

Later, Zhang joined the mixed team in the 4x200m freestyle relay and won the race in 7:59.45, beating teams from Hebei and Shandong into second and third.

In the other three men’s finals, 100m champion Yan Zibei claimed victory in 200m breaststroke in 2:10.80; Cheng Long topped the 800m freestyle with 7:58.63, and He Junyi took a narrow victory in 100m freestyle with 48.71, 0.03 faster than runner-up Pan Zhanle.

The nine-day championships, which serves as one of the trial events for the Tokyo Olympic Games, has attracted more than 500 swimmers from 26 teams. Enditem