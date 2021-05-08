Zhang Yufei wins women’s 50m free gold at Chinese nationals

QINGDAO, China, May 8 (Xinhua) — China’s butterfly specialist Zhang Yufei won the women’s 50m freestyle gold medal at the National Championships here on Saturday.

Zhang, who dominated the 100m and 200m fly, won the 50m free title in 24.32 seconds, while Wu Qingfeng from Zhejiang and Liu Xiang from Guangdong settled for the second and third.

“I felt exhausted in the last three days,” said the 23-year-old, who also took part in the 100m and 200m free and relays. “I think I will focus on the 100m and 200m fly at the Olympic Games.”

Zhang won the 200m fly in 2:05.44, the fastest time on the world rankings since 2019.

In the men’s 50m free, Guangdong veteran Yu Hexin claimed the gold in 21.89, while Cheng Long from Shandong won the men’s 1,500m free with 15:19.85.

In the men’s 4X100m medley relay, the line-up of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Sun Jiajun and He Junyi finished first in 3:35.80, while in the women’s 4X100m medley relay, Peng Xuwei, Tang Qianting, Yu Yiting and Zhu Menghui snatched gold in 3:57.36. Enditem