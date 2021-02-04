Zhejiang eases past Jiangsu for fifth straight CBA win

ZHUJI, China, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — With five players scoring in double-digits, the Zhejiang Lions bagged their fifth straight CBA win after beating the Jiangsu Dragons 94-90 here on Wednesday.

Center Hu Jinqiu and Li Jinxiao each scored 18 points, Li Jinglong had 14 points, and Sun Minghui and Zhu Junlong added 10 points apiece.

For Jiangsu, Dezmine Wells notched a game-high 26 points, and Wu Guanxi finished with 15 points.

Jiangsu opened the game with a 4-0 run before Zhejiang came from behind to lead 20-18 on a jumper from Li Jinxiao, and led 25-22 in the first quarter.

Zhejiang firmly held the lead in the second quarter and enlarged it to 55-47 at the break. They went up 78-66 on a 3-pointer from Li Jinlong and led 80-66 going into the last period.

Zhejiang had the game’s biggest advantage of 87-70 before Jiangsu bounced back with a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to five points.

Hu then came out strongly for Zhejiang. The 24-year-old made six consecutive points, giving the Lions a 91-82 lead with 3:32 minutes left and didn’t look back. Enditem