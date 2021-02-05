Zhejiang Golden Bulls trounce Beijing Royal Fighters for 3rd straight win

ZHUJI, China, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The Zhejiang Golden Bulls trounced the Beijing Royal Fighters 112-102 on Thursday, extending the winning streak to three CBA games.

With the victory, Zhejiang stayed in third place in the CBA standings. Zhejiang big man forward Sylven Landesberg contributed a game-best 41 points. Power forward Zhu Xuhang hit seven 3-pointers to add 30, also his personal season-high score.

Zhejiang started the game with Landesberg’s shot beyond the arc. Zhu scored eight straight points and helped build a double-digit lead. The Golden Bulls finished the first quarter 35-25.

Zhu continued his scoring later on as the Golden Bulls brought a 14-point advantage into the final quarter. After the Royal Fighters delivered an 8-0 spurt in the starting part of the period, Zhu’s 3-pointer kept Zhejiang safe again. In the final minutes, Wu Qian and Lu Wenbo helped the team seal the victory.

Joseph Young had 32 points for the Royal Fighters. Wang Shaojie added 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Royal Fighters will next face the Shenzhen Aviators and Zhejiang will meet Xinjiang Flying Tigers. Enditem