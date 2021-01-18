Zhejiang guard Zhao retains CBA Players of Week honor

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Zhejiang Lions guard Zhao Yanhao won the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Players of the Week award for the second consecutive week on Sunday.

In three matches from January 9 to 15, Zhao averaged 25.7 points, 6.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32 minutes of play, filling in the void left by injured star guard Sun Minghui’s absence.

In foreign category of the league’s weekly award, Sichuan Blue Whales center Hamed Haddadi came out the winner by achieving balanced stats of 18.0 points, 8.0 assists and 14.5 rebounds per contest over the past week.

Zhejiang ranks eighth with a win-loss record of 15-14, while Sichuan is placed 10th with a 14-15 record. Enditem