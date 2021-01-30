Zhejiang Lions overcome Zhou Qi-less Xinjiang in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Hu Jinqiu had 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Zhejiang Lions beat the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 112-102 on Friday night.

Xinjiang started poorly at the offensive end, while Feng Xin took over in the first quarter, scoring nine points for Zhejiang and sparking a 32-25 lead.

Xinjiang trailed most of the way and got within six points while Rapkatjan Tursunjan hit a driving layup before the halftime break.

Zhejiang continued to clamp down on Xinjiang in the third period and got a huge lift from substituted Li Jinxiao that saw their lead grow to as many as 15 points.

Xinjiang was able to stay close again, but Zhejiang then pulled away to secure the win when Hu Jinqiu had chance to score an easy basket.

Five Xinjiang players were in double-digit points while Qi Lin had 22 points. Zhao Yanhao finished with 21 points for Zhejiang. Enditem